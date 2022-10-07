MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) – The Mount Vernon Police Department collaborated with the Posey County Sheriff’s Office in response to a hang-up 911 call in the 2900 block of Port Road at the McFadden Creek Bridge on Thursday.

Officers on the scene stopped a car with two people trying to leave the area. Police say the driver, Christopher Monks, 46, had an outstanding warrant from Vanderburgh County.

According to the authorities, a search of the car revealed drug paraphernalia, a loaded handgun and a quantity of suspected methamphetamine. Officers say the other passenger was identified as Anna Monks, 40.

Reports say Christopher and Anna Monks were arrested on Friday and transported to Posey County Jail on the following charges:

Christopher Monks:

Vanderburgh County Warrant

Possession of Methamphetamine (Enhancing Circumstances)

Possession of Paraphernalia

Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon

Anna Monks: