WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – A reception was held at Friedman Park Events Center by the Warrick County Community Foundation on May 17 to announce the distribution of the Community Good Grants that totaled $93,890.91 for this year.
A press release said donors provided grant funds to the foundation for 12 organizations.
The grant recipients are:
- Bread of Life Ministry, Inc. to support the “Feeding the Hungry” program
- Building Blocks for evidence-based curriculum, book sets and training for pre-school providers in Warrick County
- Chemo Buddies to provide services to Warrick County chemotherapy patients and their families
- Deaconess Hospital Foundation to purchase Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) for Warrick County first responders
- Holly’s House to support the “Think First & Stay Safe” child sexual abuse prevention program in Warrick County schools
- Main Street United Methodist Church for the 2022 Kids Korner summer program
- Rivertown Pickleball of Southern Indiana for the construction of pickleball courts in Warrick County
- Tri-State Food Bank for the Backpack Program at Chandler Elementary School
- United Way of Southwestern Indiana for the K-Camp program at Chandler Elementary School
- Warrick Literacy and Educational Connections for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library in Warrick County
- YWCA of Evansville for the YMCA Embracing Sobriety (YES) program
- Youth First, Inc. to provide support services in Warrick County schools.
