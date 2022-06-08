WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – A reception was held at Friedman Park Events Center by the Warrick County Community Foundation on May 17 to announce the distribution of the Community Good Grants that totaled $93,890.91 for this year.

A press release said donors provided grant funds to the foundation for 12 organizations.

The grant recipients are:

Bread of Life Ministry, Inc . to support the “Feeding the Hungry” program

. to support the “Feeding the Hungry” program Building Blocks for evidence-based curriculum, book sets and training for pre-school providers in Warrick County

for evidence-based curriculum, book sets and training for pre-school providers in Warrick County Chemo Buddies to provide services to Warrick County chemotherapy patients and their families

to provide services to Warrick County chemotherapy patients and their families Deaconess Hospital Foundation to purchase Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) for Warrick County first responders

to purchase Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) for Warrick County first responders Holly’s House to support the “Think First & Stay Safe” child sexual abuse prevention program in Warrick County schools

to support the “Think First & Stay Safe” child sexual abuse prevention program in Warrick County schools Main Street United Methodist Church for the 2022 Kids Korner summer program

for the 2022 Kids Korner summer program Rivertown Pickleball of Southern Indiana for the construction of pickleball courts in Warrick County

Indiana for the construction of pickleball courts in Warrick County Tri-State Food Bank for the Backpack Program at Chandler Elementary School

for the Backpack Program at Chandler Elementary School United Way of Southwestern Indiana for the K-Camp program at Chandler Elementary School

for the K-Camp program at Chandler Elementary School Warrick Literacy and Educational Connections for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library in Warrick County

for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library in Warrick County YWCA of Evansville for the YMCA Embracing Sobriety (YES) program

for the YMCA Embracing Sobriety (YES) program Youth First, Inc. to provide support services in Warrick County schools.

For information on Community Good Grants, click here.