94-year-old veteran goes sledding for first time in 20 years

OWENSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Bill Ping has accomplished a lot in his 94 years. He is a World War II veteran, he was a pastor, and he’s a super cool grandpa. Each winter, Ping makes hot chocolate for his grandchildren and great-grand children while they fly down the hill on sleds.

“I kept looking out the window watching cause that’s what I do,” said Ping. “I thought that looks like fun, I haven’t done that for a while I think I’ll just try that.”

Ping says he hadn’t gone sledding in 20 years.

“I went out and picked up my old sled and took off,” he added. “I got about half way down there and I thought, gee I may have made a mistake here! That thing was – I don’t think it was going 90 but it seemed like it!”

Surrounded by family, Ping went head first down the hill on his old-fashioned sled.

“They were yelling and screaming, I thought that was the best part of it! They thought that was cool.”

Ping’s grandson, Bill, said he is one of the most active people he knows, always keeping himself busy around his log cabins.

“He motivates all of us,” said Ping’s grandson, Bill. “Just the way he is at 94. He’s out walking. He’s walking circles around us all the time.”

Even more incredibly — just two years ago, Ping had open heart surgery. With over 90 percent blockage, his grandson said things weren’t looking good, but he said his grandpa is a fighter.

“You can see by the pictures on the wall,” his grandson added. “Everybody motivates him to get up and there he is running circles around us again.”

Through all of his adventures, Bill Ping has had his family by his side, who all say his energetic and adventurous personality keep him young – even at 94.

“He loves to be involved with the excitement,” said Ping’s grandson. “Having the family around is his biggest love.”