HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead after a single-vehicle accident.

Deputies were sent to an accident on Tuesday afternoon in the area of Hanson Road and Jones Road.

Authorities say the vehicle was driven by Cheara Scott, 33, who was taken to a hospital in Madisonville.

Deputies say she died later at the hospital from her injuries.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Hanson Volunteer Fire Department and the PHI Air Ambulance Services.