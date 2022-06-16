EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Look out thrill seekers! The fundraiser known as ‘Over the Edge’ will make its grand return in April of 2023.

If you have ever had the urge to rappel down the side of CenterPoint Energy’s Building then this event is for you. Each donor must commit to donating $1000 for the opportunity. The organization behind it is called Granted, a non-profit that grants wishes for terminally ill children.

Many members of the community including Bailey Smith, a reporter from Eyewitness News, took part in this year event. Granted raised $271,000 this year.