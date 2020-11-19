A Downtown Christmas in Evansville canceled

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – A Downtown Christmas in Evansville, originally scheduled for Dec. 5, is now canceled, according to a recent Facebook post.

ANNOUNCEMENT – After ongoing discussions with the Vanderburgh County Health Department we have come to the difficult,… Posted by Downtown Evansville Indiana on Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Officials say after discussions with the Vanderburgh County Health Department, the event is canceled along with Downtown Evansville Christkindlmarkt. The canceled events coincide with Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s emergency orders limiting events to 50 people and the significant increases in COVID-19 cases, the post read.

