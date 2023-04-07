HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- As Easter approaches this Sunday WEHT thought it would be good to look at some of the oldest churches in Vanderburgh County.

St. Lucas Evangelical Church

St. Lucas which was founded in 1890 by Pastor Schmitt is well known for its music. During the Evansville flood of 1937 the Indiana Naval Militia stayed in the Parish house.

Year founded: 1889

Year built: 1890

Location: 39 W Virginia St

Trinity Methodist

Trinity Methodist was the first Methodist church in Evansville when it came to it in 1825. The original church was built in 1866 and has been expanded on since then.

Year founded: 1825

Year built: 1866

Location: 216 SE 3rd St

First Presbyterian

First Presbyterian was the first religious community in Evansville coming here in 1821. The current building has been in constant use since 1874.

Year founded: 1874

Year built: 1874

Location: 601 SE 2nd St

St. Mary’s

St. Mary’s merged with St. John’s in 2014 after almost 150 years as a standalone Parish. The building has gone through many changes over the years.