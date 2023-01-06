A Man Called Otto is the new Tom Hanks film directed by Marc Forster and costarring Marianna Treviño. Hanks plays an irascible and grumpy widower who doesn’t like any of his neighbors – or anything else for that matter. But when a family moves in across the street and attempts to befriend Otto, his cold demeanor starts to thaw.

Hanks’s performance as the man called Otto is quite good. Rather than being buried in distracting make-up and prosthetics as he was in Elvis, Hanks’s charisma and the good-natured affability that made him the perfect actor to play Mr. Rogers (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood) shines through Otto’s gruff and dismissive grunts. Otto almost seems justified when the clerk won’t charge him the right unit cost for a length of rope, and Forster cuts away from one scene so that young children do not have to watch Tom Hanks assault a clown.

A Man Called Otto is an American remake of a Swedish film that was an adaptation of the book A Man Called Ove. Despite the iterations, A Man Called Otto is still cohesive, and the changes from the Swedish film make the cast more diverse and the main character more likeable. The altered plot along with Hanks’s natural charm garner more emotional investment in this character than I was able get out of the original.

A Man Called Otto is predictable and sentimental and totally uncynical, but Hanks does what good actors do: he elevates the material and creates a memorable character in a somewhat forgettable film.