A night at the ballpark: Eyewitness News, Habitat for Humanity “head for home” at Bosse Field

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- It was a beautiful night for baseball, but an even better night to support a good cause.

Eyewitness News once again sponsored “Headed for Home” night at Bosse Field for Habitat for Humanity as the Evansville Otters took on the Schaumburg Boomers. Jake Boswell threw out the first pitch and Randall Parmley joined the Otters’ broadcast team during the game.

Mary and Perry Deweese came out to support Habitat For Humanity, as well as the Otters Friday night. The Deweeses were members at Saint Theresa Parish, an Evansville church and school that closed in 2015. In June, Habitat for Humanity dedicated the first of over a dozen homes where the church used to stand.

The Deweeses say they’re happy to see people moving into the homes and children playing where their kids used to play. Habitat for Humanity officials say they’re honored to see the generosity of the Evansville community, even after a year marked by the COVID-19 pandemic and they’re happy to have such a big celebration.