OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — NonViolent Owensboro and the American Friends of the Parents Circle Families Forum are hoping to bring awareness to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict with a documentary called “A Two-Sided Story”.

“If you don’t think about it, you’ll never change. So, we’re hoping to change some minds,” said Nancy Connor of NonViolent Owensboro.

The documentary will screen at Tapscott Chapel, on the campus of Kentucky Wesleyan College, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m..

“[The film] follows a gathering of [27] members of the community and bringing them together on a weekend to try to begin that process of talking to each other seeing each other as a person,” said Mary Danhauer, the Co-Founder of NonViolent Owensboro.

Connor says they decided on the program before Oct. 7, when Hamas gunmen rampaged through southern communities in Israel, killing 1,400 people.

The film’s ultimate goal is to acknowledge the narrative of the other and falls under the frame of a unique project called “History through the Human Eye”.

The project is led by the Parents Circle-Families Forum.

“That’s a organization in Israel that brings together Palestinian and Israeli members of families who have lost loved ones in the conflict over the years. [The families] come together to work for peace and to work for a political agenda .. a political settlement to the problem in the conflict between Palestine and Israel,” said Danhauer.

Officials say the documentary showing will serve as a prequel to a live zoom that will showcase a dual perspective of individuals involved in the forum: one Israeli and the other Palestinian.

“The biggest thing I’ve come to realize is both sides are tied together ..that Israel’s not free because of the fear they have from Hamas, and Palestine’s not free because of the control that Israel has on the Gaza strip and the West Bank. It’s not gonna end until both sides are free,” said Danhauer.