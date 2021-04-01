New survey found more than half of drivers text or email when alone in their car

As traffic begins to pick up across the country with increased vaccinations and decreased pandemic restrictions, AAA reminds drivers about the importance of focusing on the road ahead and not on their smartphones. April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and AAA has just released the results of a survey to assess driver attitudes and behaviors toward distracted driving.

The online AAA survey revealed the following:

More than half of drivers (51 percent) admitted they text and/or email while alone in the vehicle Those age 25 to 34 are even more likely (59 percent) to text and/or email while driving alone A quarter (26 percent) of drivers say it’s OK to use a cell phone if they are alone and at a complete stop with no other passengers in the vehicle



In a study by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, researchers found drivers can experience a “hangover effect” where the mind stays distracted for up to 27 seconds after using smartphones or voice-to-text vehicle infotainment systems to send text messages, make phone calls or update social media.

In Indiana, anyone caught holding their phone while driving can be fined up to $500, which makes it a Class C infraction. In Illinois, if you are caught texting and driving, you’ll be given a moving violation. If you get caught three times, you face a license suspension. It’s also illegal to drive and text in Kentucky.

(This story was originally published on April 1, 2021)