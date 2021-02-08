AAA urging drivers to prepare ahead of time amid the cold frigid temperatures

Newsom’s order directs the California Air Resources Board to develop and approve regulations to meet the 2035 deadline. He also ordered them to make a rule requiring all medium and heavy-duty trucks be 100% zero-emission vehicles by 2045 “where feasible.” (Getty Images)

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) –With the temperatures getting colder, drivers be on the look out for the risk of a dead car battery.

According to AAA, dead batteries are the number one road side assistant call during the cold winter months.

Typically, the issue begins in the summer months when the sun breaks down the internal components of a battery.

The damage then manifests when temperatures dip below freezing.

AAA suggests drivers get out of the door early and avoid running late due to a dead battery.

AAA has more tips on how to get prepare to hit the roads in the cold frigid temps:

Wiper Blades : Unless the conditions are very windy, consider leaving wiper elevated overnight to prevent freezing to the window. A long sock can also make a good barrier between the blade and the window.

: Unless the conditions are very windy, consider leaving wiper elevated overnight to prevent freezing to the window. A long sock can also make a good barrier between the blade and the window. Washer Fluid : Fill the washer fluid reservoir with a cleaning solution that has antifreeze components.

: Fill the washer fluid reservoir with a cleaning solution that has antifreeze components. Coolant Levels : If your engine coolant level is low, add the recommended coolant to maintain the necessary antifreeze capability.

: If your engine coolant level is low, add the recommended coolant to maintain the necessary antifreeze capability. Tire Pressure: Tire pressure decreases at 1 PSI for every 10 degrees Fahrenheit the temperature drops, putting owners at risk for a flat tire. The proper tire pressure levels can be found on the sticker located on the driver’s side door jamb. (Do not forget to check the spare.)

(This story was originally published on February 8, 2021)