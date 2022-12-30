HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department says it made a four-legged rescue on Thursday night.

Officer’s Weatherholt and Robinson were dispatched after getting a report that a puppy was trapped on top of a pickup truck’s gas tank. Reports say the officers climbed under the truck to get the puppy free.

The puppy was brought to the station where one of the third-shift dispatchers fell in love with it. Police say the dispatcher ended up taking the puppy home to give it the love and attention it needs.