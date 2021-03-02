ABC 25 Local Lifestyles- Beaver Dam Amphitheatre

ST. LOUIS, MO - March 1st through March 5th, 2021 is Severe Weather Preparedness week in Missouri and Illinois. Throughout the week, the National Weather Service, along with Missouri and Illinois emergency management agencies will provide information on receiving important weather updates along with details on tornado, lightning, wind and, flood safety.

A big part of the week will be the Statewide Tornado Drills on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. This will happen at 10:00 a.m. in both Missouri and Illinois. When you hear the siren sound that day, you are asked to review your severe weather plans.

Storm spotters play an important role in tracking active weather across the United States. For many years, the National Weather Service offered storm spotter training classes regionally, traveling to many different communities. But with the Covid-19 pandemic continuing, spotter training classes have moved online for the time being says the Warning Coordination Meteorologist for National Weather Service's St Louis office, Kevin Deitsch.