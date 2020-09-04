ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Chef Adam

INDIANA (WEHT) Indiana State Police Detectives in Evansville are currently investigating a couple of fraud incidents involving people trying to buy dogs online.

One recent Warrick County resident purchased a dog through a website and paid $900. The dog was going to be shipped to the buyer and required insurance and vaccinations, which was an additional $2,800. After the resident paid the additional funds, the company informed the buyer that the insurance was expired and they needed additional payment. The resident became suspicious, refused to send any additional payment and contacted Indiana State Police. The victim paid a total of $3,700 and never received a dog.