ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Food For Life (08/07/20)

Watermelon Salad Ingredients
- 6 cups large watermelon cut into large chunks
- ½ red onions sliced thinly or diced
- 3 tablespoons of balsamic vinegar
- 3 tablespoons of fresh basil, chopped (optional) OR 3 tablespoons of fresh mint, chopped (optional)
Instructions Mix ingredients in bowl.
- Let sit at room temperature for several hours.
- Drain off extra liquid.
- Serve.
Watermelon Smoothie (this smoothie is so refreshing on a hot day) Makes: 2-4- servings
Ingredients:
3 cups chopped watermelon
2 cups strawberries (fresh or frozen)
1 cup orange juice
1 tablespoon grated ginger
1. Put all ingredients in a blender and blend on high speed until smooth
2. Serve immediately or chill to enjoy later.