ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Food For Life (08/07/20)

Watermelon Salad Ingredients

  • 6 cups large watermelon cut into large chunks
  • ½  red onions sliced thinly or diced
  • 3 tablespoons of balsamic vinegar
  • 3 tablespoons of fresh basil, chopped (optional) OR 3 tablespoons of fresh mint, chopped (optional)

Instructions Mix ingredients in bowl.

  1. Let sit at room temperature for several hours.
  2. Drain off extra liquid.
  3. Serve.

Watermelon Smoothie (this smoothie is so refreshing on a hot day) Makes: 2-4- servings

Ingredients:

3 cups chopped watermelon
2 cups strawberries (fresh or frozen)
1 cup orange juice
1 tablespoon grated ginger

1. Put all ingredients in a blender and blend on high speed until smooth
2. Serve immediately or chill to enjoy later.

