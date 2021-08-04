ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Samantha Fish (08/04/2021)

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)-- Samantha Merideth's case against Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Hermann is being settled. Merideth's attorney Brandon Danks says on July 12 Hermann, the State of Indiana, and Vanderburgh County collectively agreed to settle with Merideth for a total of $75,000. $1,000 is for lost wages and $74,000 for Merideth's pain, suffering, and emotional distress that she endured over several years while working at the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office.

About two years ago, Merideth filed a lawsuit against Hermann for sexual battery, sexual harassment, hostility in the workplace, and wrongful termination. Merideth's attorneys took statements from Hermann where they say he admitted to being with Samantha alone in his hotel room, late at night, drinking, making comments on Samantha’s appearance, putting her in handcuffs, and showing her his gun.