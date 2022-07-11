EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Abortion rights activists have organized a letter-writing event to urge Indiana lawmakers not to ban the procedure.

Organizers said there will be paper, envelopes, stamps and snacks provided to people who want to write to lawmakers. They also said people with the American Civil Liberties Union will be there with information.

The public event is set for July 18 at the EVPL McCullough location on Washington Avenue from 6 to 8 at night.

Indiana state lawmakers will take up the issue of abortion during their special session later this month.

Click here for more information on the event.