HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Dispatch confirms multiple units are en route to the scene of a wreck on U.S. 41 near the northbound twin bridge.

Video at the scene shows a semi truck stuck on the roadway roadway near Wolf Hills Road. Traffic on both the twin bridges have been reduced to a single lane while crews work to remove the vehicle from the scene.

