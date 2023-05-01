HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Two vehicles involved in a collision in Central City leave a child dead.

According to a statement on Facebook, on April 26, at approximately 2 p.m., the HRS Central City Police Department responded to the intersection of Everly Brothers Boulevard and Walmart for a collision with injury.

The Central City Police Department says after Field Training Officer B. Aders conducted an investigation, it was found a 2003 Ford Explorer made a left turn, failing to yield for an oncoming 2010 Freightliner school bus.

Police say the bus was occupied by a driver and monitor but no students were aboard, and the driver and monitor were uninjured. Central City Police say the Explorer was occupied by a driver and two passengers, and the driver and passengers were transported from the scene to different hospitals for injuries. Officials say one passenger was a child and was pronounced deceased on April 28.

Police say no further information will be released on social media out of respect for the friends and family affected by the collision.