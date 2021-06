HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – Deputies with the Henderson Sheriff’s Office say a Sebree man was arrested after an accident Sunday morning.

Deputies were sent to the 12000 block of US Highway 41 South around 12:30.

Deputies say an SUV was sideways in a front yard and a man in the driver’s seat. We’re told the vehicle had damage from where it hit a tree.

Deputies say Genaro Andres was taken to the hospital. While in the hospital, Andres was charged with DUI and possessing an open container.