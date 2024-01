HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- An accident on near Audubon State Park has caused delays in the northbound lanes of U.S. 41.

At around 6:25 a.m. dispatchers received a call of a 2 vehicle accident. No injuries were reported, and emergency units are currently on the scene and working to clear the road, but say to expect delays in the area.

