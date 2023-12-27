DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say two people were pronounced dead following an accident on the Wendell Ford Expressway in Daviess County on Wednesday morning.

According to a release, first responders were dispatched to the 2100 block of the Wendell Ford Expressway at 7:23 a.m.. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says a westbound vehicle crossed the median for unknown reasons and struck a pickup truck traveling east causing a head-on collision with severe damage to both vehicles.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. Officials say there were no passengers in either vehicle. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing the names of the deceased at this time.

The roadway was closed for eastbound traffic for approximately 2 hours, and westbound traffic was reduced to one lane.

An Eyewitness News crew has been sent to the crash.

This is a developing story.