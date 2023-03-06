EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A re-trial of accused murderer Brandon Artis is scheduled to begin on March 6 in Vanderburgh County. Artis’ first trial ended in a mistrial, after the court was advised of inappropriate contact with the jury.

Artis is being tried for the murder of Trey McGillicuddy in August of last year. Police say Artis kicked down the door of McGillicuddy’s home in the 1500 block of Ravenswood Drive, then shot him in the chest.

Police say they conducted a search on Artis’ residence in September. During that search, police found a Louis Vuittton belt matching one that was stolen from McGillicuddy’s home, as well as a safe containing vacuum sealed bags of marijuana and approximately $8,000 in cash.