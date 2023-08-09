HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The ACLU has filed a lawsuit challenging a new Indiana law that is aimed keeping people 25 feet away from law enforcement officers. According to the organization, the law prevents officers from being held accountable.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of a citizen journalist from South Bend who has a YouTube channel that monitors the activity of police officers. The ACLU argues that the law give officers ‘unbridled discretion’ to move people back as they please.

The new law went into effect on July 1 and requires people provide a 25 foot buffer if asked by an officer to move away from a scene. Violators face possible fines and jail time.