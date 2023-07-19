HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Evangelical United Church of Christ (EUCC) will be hosting an active shooter training session today in Tell City. The training session will be presented by the Tell City Police Department starting at 6 p.m.

All members of the EUCC congregation, its employees, and members of the public are invited and encouraged to attend the training session. Organizers ask that participants enter through the front Fellowship Hall door and proceed up to the library/meeting room for the session. The training session is free to attend.