EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A program operated by the Evansville Parks Foundation in conjunction with TruGreen and the City of Evansville is asking the community for help in saving ash trees.

‘Adopt an Ash’ is a program created to save ash trees in Evansville Public Parks and Cemeteries by raising awareness and promoting communitive engagement opportunities in the fight against factors that threaten ash trees.

One of the factors is Emerald Ash Borer, an invasive non-native insect which has destroyed hundreds of millions of ash trees since its discovery in 2002. Untreated trees who face this bug have a 100% mortality rate.

“We appreciate the recent donations and support of the program, but the public’s help is still

needed in the fight against Emerald Ash Borer,” said City of Evansville Superintendent of Cemeteries, Chris Cooke. “We need folks to educate themselves about what to look for and to contact us with questions so we can ensure that Ash Trees are treated in order to stand a chance at survival.”

Officials say there are multiple ways the community can help including the upcoming event. Adopt an Ash are holding their annual Twilight Tour event at Oak Hil Cemetery on October 15 at 5 p.m. This event is a tour through the cemetery with live reenactors talking about important people who used to call Evansville their home. Tickets for the event are $15 and can be bought at the event.

Additionally, those who want to learn more about the program and their mission can watch “Ashes to Ashes” a documentary about the insect’s impact on the ash trees which can be found here.