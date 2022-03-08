DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – The weather is starting to get nicer, so people are getting the itch to be outdoors. The Daviess County Fiscal Court wanted to give residents a new fun outdoor activity by building an adventure park.

“We thought that it would be neat if we looked at perhaps turn it into an adventure park where you could rock climb and you know, do a swinging bridges among tree tops and ride mountain bikes and those kinds of things,” said Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly.

This fall, the court budgeted $10,000 to hire a consultant to survey three areas — Yellow Creek Park, Panther Creek Park, and the Blackford Creek property. The consultant came to the conclusion that it would not be a fiscally sound financial venture at this time. The consultant found that the yearly profit would only be up to $15,000.

“We wanted a third party to actually run it, that it would be extremely difficult for any third party to want to come in and run something that was going to make so little money,” said David Smith, Director of Legislative Services.

The project was something many were looking forward to.

“I think it would be awesome, especially my son is 10 years old, he’d go down there and have something more than just, you know, as far as the slide or you know, just a normal jungle gym so I think it’s something we’re putting more out there to try different things and get outside more,” said Darryl Richardson of Owensboro.



“I’m disappointed,” added Mattingly. “It’s a nice, nice area out there. A lot of rugged terrain. If you ask me, we need more of that. We need kids exposed to more of that kind of stuff today.”

Judge-Executive Mattingly said they may still develop some sort of rough terrain area at the Blackford Creek property and the consultant advised the court to look into creating more spaces for biking.