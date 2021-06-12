Affidavit: Evansville Firefighter stabbed in the face

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police say an Evansville Firefighter was stabbed in the face during an incident Saturday afternoon in the 4800 block of Ridge Knoll Drive.

Just after 1 p.m., AMR was requested for a male that wasn’t breathing. Evansville firefighters were first on the scene and say no one answered when they knocked on the door.

Firefighters say they could hear people inside and then heard a “very disturbing scream” inside the home.

One firefighter said he opened the interior door and announced Evansville Fire Department. He says it was then that someone on the other side punctured his face near his nose with a large kitchen knife before swinging the door all the way open and charging at him to stab him again.

According to an affidavit, the man with the knife, later identified as John Eugene Deer, of Evansville, was subdued until police arrived to handcuff him.

Deer’s girlfriend told authorities she had administered two doses of Narcan before emergency crews arrived because Deer was not responding to CPR. She said when he came to, he was combative and attacked her and his 86-year-old grandfather. Deer’s grandfather had a cut to the top of his head and was treated on scene.

Police say a large butcher style kitchen knife was also recovered at the scene.

Officials say the injured firefighter is expected to be okay.

John Deer was taken to an area hospital before being transported to the Vanderburgh County Jail. According to court documents, he stated he wasn’t sure what had happened.