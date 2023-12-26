EVANSVILLE. IN. (WEHT)– Now that all the presents are opened and Christmas is past us, you might think the holidays are over, but for some it’s just getting started. December 26 marks the beginning of a week long celebration embracing unity and afrocentric culture.

“Kwanzaa was developed by Dr. Maulana Karenga. [It] was the beginning of the Civil Rights Movement..of the black power movement. The connection between Africa and the United States is kind of disjointed, because of slavery. A lot of times [african-americans] had to develop new cultures that connected the two,” says Aretha Graves, the Presidents of the Soul Writers Guild and a board member of the Evansville African-American Museum.

Each day of the celebration is dedicated to one of seven principles: unity, self determination, collective responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith.

“You can almost think of it as a set of resolutions to become more purposeful,” says Graves.

In Evansville, you can celebrate day one, which is dedicated to the principle of ‘unity’, at the 2023 Kwanzaa Community Celebration. It’s put on by the Soul Writers Guild at the Evansville African-American Museum.

The holiday will be celebrated at different centers and churches throughout the community through Saturday, December 30. Attendees celebrate by lighting a candle, describing what the day’s corresponding principle means to them and use artifacts to educate others on African ideals.

“One of the artifacts is an ear of corn. Corn is one vegetable, but it’s many different seeds. The seeds represent the generations that, in turn, when planted in fertile ground and nourished properly, become seeds for the generations to follow,” says Graves.

Officials say millions from different backgrounds celebrate around the world. Graves says it is an unforgettable cultural experience that she hopes to share with her community.

“You had so many different people. You can walk into different conversations, and the food they serve was traditional african food. I’m gaining so much knowledge and experience. I wanted to bring that experience back to Evansville and have folks have the same type of feeling of awe and wonder and fulfillment that I did.” says Graves.