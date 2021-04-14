After 50 years, Holy Name Church to get new roof

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT)– If you’ve driven down 2nd Street, you might have noticed some construction. Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church will soon have a new roof in six months. Construction started with the tall and narrow church steeple.

“It sounds simple, but when you get into a church like this it becomes complicated,” explained Father Larry McBride. “We think it’s been about 50 years since that roof was put on.”

Father McBride said the copper roof on the church and parish hall will be replaced with metal roofs. The goal is to keep rain from creating a mess inside the church.

“Well we are hoping to have a dry church where we won’t have to worry about leakage, where we won’t have to worry about damage to the inside of church. We’ve had some plaster fall because of wet ceilings and that,” Father McBride said. To fix this water problem the new roof will be smooth and won’t have the same design as the current roof. “Because of the pattern, it catches water and when the seams kind of come apart a little bit, they let the water in.”

Father McBride plans to have mass in church as the construction process continues. They recently added a ramp in the front of the church, where a statue will also be added.

“And when we get the statue put in there we are going to do a blessing of all the improvements we’ve been able to make and all that we’ve been able to do,” said Father McBride.

(This story was originally published on April 14, 2021)