After over three decades, the Nick Nackery now has new ownership

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Thursday was a bittersweet day for Nick Nackery owner Suzy Blesch. After 36 years of business in the Tri-State, her costume-shop has new owners. Dan and Jana Bean made it official as they signed the papers and received the keys.

Blesch raved over how she felt like her customers and the store itself were all like a big family and that the Beans will step into the family seamlessly. She said she is excited to see their new ideas come to life and will continue to help the Bean family throughout the Halloween season. Dan and Jana Bean say they have big shoes to fill, but are very excited.

Blesch tells us that when she officially retires next month, she wants to spend as much time as possible with her four grandkids.