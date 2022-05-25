INDIANAPOLIS, In. (WEHT) – Attorney General Todd Rokita filed a 15 state amicus brief on Tuesday arguing federal, rather than state courts, should hear common law nuisance claims that are lodged against fossil fuel energy companies.

“It is absurd to enable a single state’s judiciary to set policy on a global issue that affects all 50 states. A California court’s finding against the energy companies would require the companies to change the way they operate not just in California but everywhere in the world they do business” said Attorney General Todd Rokita.

The U.S. Supreme Court had previously recognized that cases involving interstate emissions affect unique national interests that implicate the principle of federalism. However, a panel of the 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals recently ruled that California Courts applying California law must decide the claims.

“Permitting 50 different state judiciaries to set global emissions standards would lead to utter chaos. I will keep fighting for Hoosiers on this issue. We must preserve common sense, the rule of law and sound legal precedents” said Rokita.

Attorney General Todd Rokita says his brief seeks a reconsideration of that decision by the full appellate court. He said that he did this to prevent local government leaders from using the state courts to impose climate change policy.