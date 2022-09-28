EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – As everyone is doing their part to help those in the path of Hurricane Ian, one local animal rescue did not forget about everyone’s favorite furry friends.

It Takes a Village (ITV) is a no-kill 501c3 rescue located at 1417 North Stockwell Road in Evansville. When they heard about the hurricane that was designated to hit Florida on Wednesday, they reached out to the Union County Prison north of Gainesville, Florida about their dogs.

The prison had the dogs for a special reason. A collaboration between the Florida Department of Correction and local rescue groups in the area produced “The Dog Obedience Program”, a program designed to help both the dogs and the inmates.

The idea behind the program intends to rehabilitate inmates by giving them job skills, like dog training, which they can use when they are released. At the same time, the training the dogs receive on socialization and basic commands increases the likelihood the dogs will be adopted.

ITV acted fast in collaboration with the prison. They were able to evacuate the dogs out of the path of the hurricane and into their rescue. They first had to find emergency foster homes in Evansville for the rest of the dogs in their care before the storm made landfall.

Thankfully, the community did not hesitate. In no time at all, the rescue dogs were placed in emergency foster homes before the Hurricane Ian dogs arrived at 3 a.m.

Now the rescue is asking for help. Foster homes are needed for the Hurricane Ian dogs. Rescue employees also ask for donations of old/used blankets, pillows, sheets and towels to use for the dogs.

If you are able to foster you can apply here. Donations can be dropped off at the rescue during business hours.