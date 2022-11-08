OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – As the weather grows cold, the city of Owensboro is thinking ahead. They say their Christmas tree is already up in Smothers Park.

Officials say the annual Christmas tree lighting will take place on November 18 at 5 p.m., just a week before Thanksgiving! The Kentucky Youth Chorale will help set the mood with Christmas carols. The Dancing Lights spectacle will also be happening around the same time.

To find out more holiday happenings in Owensboro in the Hometown Christmas lineup, click here.