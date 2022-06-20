EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Most people are ready for summer with one major bump in the road. Airports all over the country are not ready, they’re overwhelmed.

Over Father’s Day Weekend over 100 flights were cancelled across the country. More were delayed which air travelers didn’t appreciate.

“The flights have been delayed for different reasons– weather-related, pilot-related, carrier-related, and I don’t see it getting better anytime soon,” said Karen whose flight had been delayed.

The airports that are seeming to face the most delays are Charlotte and Atlanta. Both of which service Evansville Regional Airport. Many airlines are now saying they don’t have the capacity to add more flights as the summer demand increases.

Pete Buttigieg, the Transportation Secretary, said he hopes to see improvement by the 4th of July. He met with airline executives to discuss their performance recently.