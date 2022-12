EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The escape of Vicky and Casey White has now been made into a movie.

According to investigators, Vicky White was a corrections officer who helped Casey White escaped from jail in Alabama. The duo were on the run for 11 days before they were found in Evansville.

Casey White was captured, and Vicky White died of a self-inflicted gunshot. The movie, “Prisoner of Love” was released in early December and tells their story. You can watch the movie for free on Tubi here.