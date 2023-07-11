HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Albion, IL community pool has not been open this year due to a water main being down in the pool.

The pool’s liner was replaced in 2020, at a cost of $62,000. Now, with the water main being down, the pool liner would become obsolete. In order to replace the main, the city council says

the entire pool would have to be dug up. They also believe that the concrete under the pool is

crumbling and would need replacement. The parks board reports that they got quotes for the fixing of the pool, and all aspects that would go into it, which would range from $800,000-1.2 million dollars.



Today, the city council approved the filling of the pool with dirt, in order to level out the space.

They said ultimately, it would be more expensive than what it’s worth to repair it.

The brick building directly next to the pool is going to be renovated to provide updated

restrooms and a concession stand for the park.

Albion Park President Wesley Harris tells me their goal is to ultimately do what they can to better the community.

He says the park is there for people to use, so they want to get it back to a place where people actually want to come out and enjoy it.