OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A unanimous vote by the Owensboro City Commission, this evening, means extended alcohol sale hours when Christmas Eve falls on a Sunday.

After a law was passed in 2017, Owensboro residents could only buy alcohol on Sundays from 11 a.m. until midnight.

This Christmas Eve, restaurants, liquor stores and grocery stores will extend those hours from 6 a.m. until 2 a.m. on Monday.

The same change was made for new year’s eve 6 years ago, when it fell on a Sunday.

Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve typically fall on Sundays every six years.