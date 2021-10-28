Alex and Ali Foundation expands into Newburgh and Evansville areas

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT)– Founder and president Jennifer Parker said the Alex and Ali Foundation came to life in 2014.

“Our mission is to empower and enhance the lives of adults with developmental disabilities after school to provide them with jobs and meaningful community involvement,” Parker said.

These individuals are trained up to cover different jobs in cities across Indiana. Parker said the foundation helps operate a doggy day care out of Indianapolis, as well as the Hope Gallery out of Bargersville. Parker said the Hope Gallery is named after her daughter, who passed away in 2020.

Now, she said her family has moved to the Newburgh area and they want to make an impact in Newburgh and the Evansville area too.

“We’re just looking for anyone who wants to support us in this endeavor in the community. If you have suggestions for us, if you have places that you may be able have this as we grow,” Parker said.

She said those with developmental disabilities have limited opportunities to work and make that impact in their communities.

“We believe that they have worth and value and can contribute to our community,” Parker said.