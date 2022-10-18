SPENCER COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Come gather at the Santa Claus Museum and Village for a spooky celebration.

They will be hosting an “All Hallows Eve” celebration on October 22 at 7 p.m. There will be trick-or-treating in the museum and a not-so-scary reading of Washington Irving’s classic ghost story, “The Legend of the Sleepy Hollow.”

One souvenir illustration will be given per family. Officials request a $2 donation be made for this event though children 12 and under are free. They can’t wait to see you there!