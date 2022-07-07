EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Two people were arrested on Tuesday on the 6600 block of East Oak Street on charges of resisting police officers, according to reports.

The Evansville Police Department (EPD) say it was called to investigate a child abuse claim. EPD says it had been there a few hours prior with a report that a child had been locked out of his residence.

According to authorities, when they got there, Stephanie Dicks tried to report the juvenile missing, claiming he had run away. But cops found the child at a neighbor’s house with bruising on his wrists. They said that when they spoke to the child, he told the police he had been tied up and locked up in his room.

Police say the bruises on the child’s wrists gave them probable cause and they asked to enter the residence to look at the room in question. Police reports say that Shawn Miller said the child was lying and refused to cooperate.

According to reports, Miller shoved the officer and Dicks tried to help Miller pull the officer out of the house. Police say they used a stun gun on Miller and then both Miller and Dicks were arrested and charged for resisting law enforcement. They were released on $100 bond.

Police say that though no one was officially charged with child abuse, officers are actively investigating the claim.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated when more information is available.