VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana State Police arrested one for impaired driving on Friday night at 6:35 p.m. in the 9900 block of North Green River Road.

Trooper Chase Eaton says he stopped a 2009 Nissan Altima in the right lane when his patrol car was struck from behind causing a three-vehicle crash.

Reports say Kathryn Haase, 18, of Mount Carmel was driving a 2010 Jeep Liberty when she crashed into the trooper’s car. Trooper Eaton says Hasse displayed signs of impairment and a bottle of Smirnoff liquor was found on the driver’s side floorboard. Haase was taken to the hospital with minor injuries before being arrested and transported to Vanderburgh County Jail.

Police say the front seat passenger in the car originally stopped, the 2009 Nissan Altima, reported minor injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment. The driver of the Nissan and the trooper were not injured.

Haase submitted to a chemical test which results are pending. She is being held on the following charges: