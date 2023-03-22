HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Allegiant Air is ending its partnership with Owensboro Regional Airport after fourteen years of service. Allegiant’s last flight out of Owensboro is scheduled for May 29.

Allegiant Air Officials say that there are a number of factors in the decision, including rising fuel prices, staffing issues, and aircraft availability.

An Allegiant spokesperson tells Eyewitness News, “We’re grateful to the Owensboro Community for supporting Allegiant, and to the airport for their partnership over the years.” The statement continues, “we will continue to provide air service to the community through Evansville.”

In a statement to the Owensboro times, Owensboro Regional Airport Board Chairperson Doug Hoyt says they would be welcome to future discussions with Allegiant regarding a return to Owensboro.

Passengers who have already booked flights with Allegiant after May 29 will receive a full refund.