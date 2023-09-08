OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Tinisha McHenry received the keys to her home, at its dedication ceremony, at the beginning of September. The Alma Randolph Charitable Foundation has partnered with Habitat for Humanity to furnish the entire 156th Habitat house.

“I’m just so happy, I’m blessed,” said McHenry.

Freight of Owensboro provided discounted furniture for the home, and the team got to work following Labor Day weekend.

“We needed to be able to move the furniture in on Tuesday, and then start set up. So, we worked on converting this house into a home Wednesday afternoon [and] all day yesterday. We were finished by 4 ‘o clock,” said Alma Randolph Crump, the foundation owner.

Through Alma Randolph’s H.U.T.S program , they were able to partner with First Baptist Church to provide beds, mattresses, and bedding for the home.

Pushers LLC surprised McHenry with a television and an entertainment stand.

“I was nervous leading up to the point, but when I walked in, I was stunned. I wasn’t expecting that, but I’m forever grateful for sure,” said McHenry.

The charitable foundation aims to utilize the program to give disadvantaged families a “Hand up”, instead of a “hand out”, to improve their living conditions.

The new homeowner has put in almost 500 hours of sweat equity into the house.

“I’ve helped build 5 houses, and 6 would be my own,” said the new homeowner.

She says her son was the driving force behind all her hard work and seeing his reaction has been special.

“The love for him is just unconditional. Then, all these people pouring in. He’s seeing them support me, and him as well. He knows that we are both very loved,” said McHenry.

The home is fully furnished, and Habitat for Humanity reflected on how the community came together to make it all happen.

“50 volunteers with the ‘Serve the ‘Boro’ initiative came over and put [them] up for us. They did that in 4 hours, by the way. That’s usually about a 2 day process with our crew,” said Jeremy Stephens, the Executive Director of Habitat Humanity Owensboro-Daviess County.

Officials shared that volunteers covered the wood used to build McHenry’s bedroom wall with bible verses and signatures to show their support.

This is the 67th home the foundation has had the opportunity to upgrade.

“This is home. This is my home. I’m so grateful,” said McHenry.