American Airlines to resume flights from EVV to Chicago

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) American Airlines will resume flights to Chicago from Evansville Regional Airport on May 6. This comes after a lot of flights were suspended last year when the pandemic hit. More people are now traveling again.

Two flights will resume daily service, which means Tri-Staters will have three options to get to and from Chicago every day. The third option would come from United Airlines which offers one flight to Chicago daily.

American Airlines will also resume first class flights to Dallas on May 6 as well.