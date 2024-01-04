OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — About 600 cornhole players from across the country will be in Owensboro to compete this week. The American Cornhole Organization is hosting its Pro-Series at the city’s convention center, until January 6th.

The tournament began today will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, and is free to the public. On Saturday, the tournament begins at 8:00 a.m.

Players of all ages can participate in singles, doubles and co-ed competitions.

Frank Geers, The President and Founder of the American Cornhole Organization, says they’ll be adding Skins Cornhole on Friday.

“A frame is where players throw four bags down. Every time a player wins a frame on another player, they win 50 bucks. So, each game is worth $650,” says Geers.

Geers says the top 16 players get to compete for that money.