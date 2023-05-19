HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – For the second year in a row, Old Glory is lining the streets of Henderson. It’s all thanks to an American Flag fundraiser by Habitat for Humanity of Henderson, and a partnership with Independence Bank.

“This is just a great way to be a part of multiple things going on and a way to give back to the community,” says Matt Reynolds, the COO of Henderson Habitat.

For $60, residents can reserve a flag for their yard for the 6 flag holidays of Memorial Day, Flag Day, 4th of July, Labor Day, Patriot Day and Veteran’s Day.

“We set them out for the first three, then we pick the flag back up since the first three are during the summer months, explains Reynolds. “We come pick them up then put them back out in the fall for the last three flag holidays.”

The money raised goes directly to Henderson Habitat to help build affordable housing. For Karen Raber, the fundraiser has many layers. Raber is a Habitat volunteer with deep military roots in her family. A member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Raber is also a habitat recipient.

“This is the very first home for me, and I’m 69 years old. And I plan to live in it until I can’t anymore,” says Raber. “I can’t think of a better way than to put a U.S. flag out in your yard and show your patriotism and your love for your community and your country.”

Independence Bank donated the first 100 flags for the fundraiser. Reynolds hopes word of mouth will allow for growth.

“It takes a while, then the neighbors start saying, ‘I want a flag,’ or ‘Hey, I want a flag,’ so then we would buy more, we would buy another hundred,” says Reynolds.

If you are interested in reserving a flag, you can sign up online at the Habitat for Humanity of Henderson’s website. You can also able to donate to the fundraiser in-person at the Henderson Habitat office on Third Street, or at any Independence Bank location.