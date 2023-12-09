SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEHT) — The annual Christmas parade in America’s Christmas Hometown ran over puddles under rainy skies, but organizers say there were still plenty of smiles to go around.

Spectators, some of whom came from other states, watched as floats paraded down the streets of Santa Claus, Indiana.

“I love seeing all of the visitors and locals around town,” says Melissa Arnold, the Executive Director of the Spencer County Visitors Bureau.

Organizers say it is a tradition that stretches back decades and draws thousands of people each year.

“I love the very beginning when everybody is so excited and proud of their floats and their displays. I love the community pride,” Arnold says.

The general manager of Ho Ho Holdings, Wayne Utley, led the parade, which organizers say attracted about 15,000 visitors last year from Indiana, Illinois, Missouri, and Ohio.

Amber McGrew and Trina Hall are friends from Owensboro and brought their kids to watch the parade for the first time.

“Our kids are getting older and it is harder to drag them to these things,” McGrew says.

One couple had this day marked on their calendar since the summer.

“Even with the rain, we just said we have to do this,” says Edward and Sandi Larsen, who came to the parade from Illinois. “It has been a tough year and I just don’t feel the joy so I felt like I needed to go to some place to feel the joy of the Holiday. I gave up my trip to Key West so we could come here so she could see and experience Santa Claus.”

The couple watched as floats went down the street, some of which had familiar characters like the Grinch and Rudolph. Organizers say they had around 56 entries this year, including Holiday World. The amusement park’s float featured a boat-shaped train for the new Good Gravy roller coaster. The ride is expected to open in May.