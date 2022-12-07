EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The American Medical Response of Evansville announced on Wednesday its new addition to its ambulances.

Sensory Tool Kits will be placed on each ambulance to provide sensory input starting immediately. Each kit will have a variety of sensory items and tools. EMTs and Paramedics will be able to use these kits in emergency situations to provide a less traumatic experience for those who are neurodivergent including those with ADHD, OCD, ADD, ASD, anxiety disorders and more.

Authorities say the purpose of the kits is to help calm or stimulate a person’s nervous system and assist them with self-organization in times of crisis.

The kits include items for tactical stimulation including:

Spinners

Articulating snakes

Squeeze balls

Marker board for those who are non-verbal or prefer to draw as a calming technique

The kits also provide a set of headphones for those who prefer less audio stimulation.

Reports say all items are single use and once used, will be left with the person at the ER. Officials say they recognize emergency situations can be especially impactful on children or those with sensory conditions and hope the kits will help reduce the impact.